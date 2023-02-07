Parker Masonic Lodge Valentine’s Day Formal Ball

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Parker Chapter No. 96 Order of the Eastern Star, Inc invites viewers to an evening of dancing and dining at their Valentine’s Formal Ball.

The event is scheduled for February 15 at the Parker Lodge No. 142 F &AM at 4802 East Business Highway 98 in Panama City.

Tickets are just $15 with the social hour beginning at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased from any member of Parker Chapter No. 96 or contact Brenda Hendricks at 850-630-4787 or email at mayorbrenda24@gmail.com.

Reservations should be made by February 11.

