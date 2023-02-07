Severe Weather Awareness Week in Florida

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida is no stranger to severe weather. To make sure we know what to do in case it comes our way, governor Ron DeSantis has recognized this week as Florida severe weather awareness week.

Each day of this week focuses on a specific weather hazard.

Monday it was lightning.

Our part of the panhandle is no stranger to severe weather. Hurricane Michael hit Northwest Florida just a few years ago, not to mention the number of tornados we get.

Because of our climate thunderstorms are common which means we get a lot of lightning and lightning can lead to wildfires.

Officials with the Bay County Emergency Operations center say Florida leads the nation in lightning strikes.

Those strikes can hit anywhere, including the dry forest areas where downed trees from hurricane Michael are piled, which can lead to forest fires.

Experts say when you hear thunder it usually means lightning is also near, which in turn signals, it’s time to go indoors. This time of year, it’s drier in our area.

The Chief of fire and emergency services of Bay County says that’s why we need to stay vigilant.

“We’re looking at this spring. We have some of the same conditions we experienced last year so were very concerned about that, we’re supporting mitigation for private and public landowners to clean up and make defensible able spaces around those structures,” said Brad Monroe, Chief of fire and emergency services of Bay County.

Chief Monroe says a lot of structure fires in our area have been started by lightning.

It’s a dangerous situation during intense thunderstorms but lightning can strike without any warning.

It’s just important to stay weather aware, tomorrow, weather experts will remind folks about dangerous rip currents.

Then on Wednesday, there will be a statewide tornado drill at 9 am central time.

Bay County residents can stay up to date about severe weather on our app, website, and alert bay.

