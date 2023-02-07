Suspect charged with domestic battery, resisting arrest in Jackson County

Suspect charged with domestic battery, resisting arrest in Jackson County
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was arrested after fleeing from police in Jackson County Monday.

Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in Round Lake in reference to a domestic disturbance, but the suspect, Ricky L. Schrader, fled before they arrived. The victim told deputies that Schrader was armed with a knife and axe handle.

Deputies say throughout the course of the investigation, they determined Schrader hit the victim in the face and choked her to the point where she couldn’t breathe.

A responding deputy spotted Schrader on the side of Highway 231, where he ran into the woods.

Authorities say they then established a perimeter and the JCSO K-9 tracking unit was dispatched. After tracking Schrader for about two miles, he was found and taken into custody.

Schrader is being charged with domestic battery by strangulation, resisting arrest, false imprisonment, and animal cruelty.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and further charges could be filed.

