Chartwells hosts 2nd Annual Chef’s Challenge

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Chartwells hosted its 2nd Annual Chef’s Challenge Tuesday at Florida State University Panama City.

Several Bay District Schools culinary students will be cooking like professionals thanks to the school dining service.

Scholars from Bay, A. Crawford Mosley and Rutherford High Schools came together at the Holley Academic Center for the friendly cookoff.

Skills were put to the test as students prepared a French Omelett, Jambalaya and a layered cake.

Four judges were in attendance at the cookoff. They each tasted the meals and offered criticism. T

he judges were: Technical Sergeant Edrick Yodico Enlisted Aide to the 1 AF Commander, Schooners Executive Chef Justin Bell, The Pearl Rosemary Beach Pastry Chef Mary Carillo and The Pearl Rosemary Beach Executive Chef Matthew Rolens.

Stephanie Werchan is the community engagement Specialist for Chartwells Bay District Schools. She says the event is aimed at offering students exposure, knowledge and fun.

“It’s very different being in a classroom setting and learning how to chop an onion that being in front of an executive chef tasting your food and having an honest dialogue about what they’re looking for in their restaurant if you were to look for a job with them,” Werchan said. “It just provides another level of legitimacy to the programs and what they’re learning and why they’re learning it.”

The was no winner. The Challenge was just a friendly competition between the three schools.

