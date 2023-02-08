Four teens arrested on burglary charges

Deputies say four teens ranging from 13 to 16 years old were arrested Tuesday morning.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies say four teens ranging from 13 to 16 years old were arrested Tuesday morning.

Around 5 a.m., Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of suspicious activity in Crestview.

A homeowner on Richburg Lane told deputies he noticed a flashlight outside his window and saw two teens burglarizing his pick-up truck. When he came outside, the homeowner said the pair ran away.

The homeowner said when he checked his security cameras, he allegedly saw two males had been inside the truck and three other teens appeared to be acting as “look-outs” in the road.

Deputies say a small amount of cash was missing from the truck, and the homeowner’s wife’s vehicle was missing keys and a debit card.

A short time later, officials say they spotted five teens in the Old Spanish Trail Park off Stillwell Boulevard. All allegedly tried to flee, but four were able to be taken into custody, with the assistance of Crestview Police.

15-year-old Noah Lemieux was charged with burglary, petty theft, and resisting an officer. Warrant are being sought on a male who managed to get away. The three remaining teens, a 13-year-old girl and two boys ages 14 and 16 are charged with accessory to burglary, as well as resisting an officer.

The investigation is ongoing. We’ll continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

