Front Beach Road sidewalk project costs more than expected

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Pedestrian safety is top of mind for many as Spring Break is fast approaching.

That’s why Bay County leaders partnered up with the Florida Department of Transportation to build sidewalks along Front Beach Road.

Phase I is between Twin Lakes Drive to East Lake Shore Drive. Phase II is between Twin Lakes Drive to Kelly Street.

However, county commissioners said the project cost nearly $175,000 more than they initially anticipated.

They said the increases are due to unforeseen utility and site conditions.

“If you go out first thing in the morning, people are running,” Bay County Commissioner Robert Carroll said. “They’re jogging and they’re on bicycles. They’re strollers. We’re great to have that. It promotes healthy activity and safety. As you know, we have a tremendous number of visitors coming here. We want to keep them safe and coming back year after year.”

The new total cost now sits at more than $2.2 million.

