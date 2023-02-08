Head-on crash leads to altercation, DUI arrest in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was arrested after allegedly getting into an altercation with law enforcement at the scene of a crash Tuesday evening.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say they responded around 5:15 p.m. to the scene of a head-on collision near State Road 85 and Antioch Road.

Troopers say they were told one of the two drivers tried to flee after the crash, but he was stopped by an off-duty Okaloosa County deputy. There was a brief altercation, but the driver was detained.

While investigating the crash, troopers found that the first car was driving south on SR 85, when it crossed the median and continued driving into oncoming traffic. That’s when the car hit another vehicle head-on.

Officials identified Darren Rose, 18, as the driver of the car that was going the wrong way. A 30-year-old man was identified as the driver of the other vehicle.

Troopers say while they continued their investigation, Rose became physically and verbally defiant and had to be restrained further.

While doing an inventory of Rose’s car, troopers say they found cartridges of synthetic THC vape, and a bottle of prescription medication that didn’t belong to Rose.

Troopers then did a DUI investigation and found that Rose was an impaired driver.

Rose was arrested and transported to the Okaloosa County Jail. His charges include resisting an officer with violence, DUI with serious injury, and possession of a synthetic cannabinoid.

