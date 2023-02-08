Host Lipscomb wins third annual Lady Bison Bay Point Golf Classic

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Host Lipscomb, out of Nashville, claimed the team title in the third annual Lady Bison Bay Point Classic which wrapped up Tuesday at the resort’s Nicklaus Course.

Lipscomb racked up a team total of 45 over, that being the total score of five golfers, over 54 holes each. That score four shots ahead of the second place team, Florida Gulf Coast, which came in at +49. Siarra Stout leading Lipscomb with a ten over par in the event. Her teammate Lauren Thompson was 11 over.

As for the individual medalist, out of the 85 golfers and 16 teams participating, that goes to Laerke Jenson of Charleston Southern who shot a 54 hole total of 6 over par. She finished out Tuesday’s final round with a 2 over 74. Sarah Frazier of Dayton finished second with a score of +8. Payton Carter of Murray State and Grace Rigby-Walden of Florida Gulf Coast finished tied for third at +9.

Lipscomb head coach Shannon O’Brien says her team is thrilled to win the event it hosted, and enjoyed the overall experience of coming to Panama City Beach to not only compete on a great golf course, but to escape some cold weather in Nashville. “We were just excited to play on more grass and warmer weather.” O’Brien said after the final round. “Really the anticipation for us is having the whole squad. Uniquely, because it’s our event, we can bring individuals, along with those who can’t play. And it’s just a really great way for us to kick off the season. We had all seven girls here, whether or not they’re swinging a club or cheering each other on, it’s just a great way to start the season and build camaraderie.”

Bay Point Director of Golf Ryan Mulvey says he and his staff were thrilled to once again be able to help host this event.

“For me personally, hosting college golf tournaments is so important not only for our facility but for the growth of the game.” Mulvey told us. “Everything we try to do, between junior golf, hosting amateur tournaments, any kind of competitive tournaments, mean trying to grow the game of golf, which in turn will give us more business in the future. I love hosting college tournaments just because the juniors get to come out and see what this sport really is all about. And for us to be able to do it right in our back yard on the Nicklaus Course is fantastic! It’s nice to have a course that you can host these type of tournaments on. I know myself and all the staff, every time we have this event come around every year, there is quite a buzz around the facility.”

