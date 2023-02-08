Mild temperatures ahead for Wednesday

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s an active morning on satellite with lower and upper-level clouds cruising our skies for a partly cloudy start.\ Most of our day will have a mix of sun and clouds, with more clouds than sun winning out at times.

Temperatures are not as chilly. We’re still cool in the 50s, and those who are susceptible to feeling chilly will want the jacket to start. We’ll warm quickly through the morning, and you’ll be able to shed the jackets by 9am. Temperatures reach the 70s by lunch time today and highs top out near 80 inland to the mid 70s on the coast this afternoon. That’s a solid 10-15 degrees above our seasonal average for a later march feel to the day.

We’ll stay mild tonight and into Thursday. However, a cold front is on the way to stir up rain chances into our Thursday afternoon. We’ll see the front slow down as it moves into the Southeast. Rain chances linger through Thursday night and most of Friday.

Skies will only gradually clear into Saturday with the upper-level low associated with this frontal system passing overhead. Colder air is associated with this system, and we’ll see temperatures drop back down into the 60s on Friday for afternoon highs to upper 50s on Saturday.

Some sunshine will start to return to our skies on Sunday with a more seasonal high in the low 60s after a cold morning in the 30s.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs near 74 on the coast to near 80 inland in a slightly breezy southeast wind. Your 7 Day Forecast has rain chances on the rise into Thursday afternoon and lingering through much of the day on Friday.

