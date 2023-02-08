Mowat Middle School comes together for custodian fighting brain cancer

Mowat raised more than $6,000 to help Paul “Wallie” Cooley with treatments
Mowat Janitor Cancer Fundraiser
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Mowat Middle School is doing all they can to help one of their beloved employees.

“One of our employees Wallie Cooley he’s fighting cancer. He received a tough diagnosis,” Mowat Middle School Principal Ed Sheffield said.

Paul Cooley, better known as Wallie, has been the custodian at Mowat Middle School for fourteen years.

“He’s an amazing employee he’s really good at what he does, and he cares about his job, and he loves this school and cares about the school, and it shows in his work,” Sheffield said.

The school is trying to make this tough time a little easier for Wallie and his family.

“Everybody, the kids all know him, the teachers all love him. Again, he’s like a member of our Mowat family and he’s going through a tough time right now,” Cooley said.

They held an in-school basketball game to raise money and at half time Wallie received a gift from his Mowat family.

“I had tears coming in my eyes because it’s just the way it is when someone gives you that amount of money to help you,” Wallie Cooley said.

He was gifted a check worth more than $6,000 that will go toward his treatments, helping him fight glioblastoma.

“He’s like a member of our family every employee at this school felt a gut punch when we found out about that he had brain cancer,” Cooley said.

It was a team effort and athletic director Derrell Hollman came up with the idea.

“We try to make everybody like family as much as we can, but Wallie has been a dear friend, a colleague, that shows up earlier, stays late. Anytime someone is hurt he is always there, he fixes everything he’s just a special man,” Hollman said.

It’s still a long road for Wallie but knowing his community is behind him makes all the difference.

“Hopefully got a long road ahead that we can get through this. It means a bunch to me, I’ve been here for that many years,” Wallie said.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Panama City man was killed early Monday morning in a single-vehicle accident.
Man killed in single vehicle crash, under investigation
Suspects flee in traffic stop, leads to manhunt.
Suspects flee in traffic stop, leads to manhunt
A Blountstown officer is in custody on domestic violence charges, according to Calhoun County...
Officer arrested for domestic battery, police say
Suspect charged with domestic battery, resisting arrest in Jackson County
Suspect charged with domestic battery, resisting arrest in Jackson County
Washington is facing charges of trespassing, 27 counts of animal cruelty, 1 aggravated animal...
Man arrested on animal cruelty, resisting arrest

Latest News

BOCC: Home Buyout Update
BOCC: Home Buyout Update
Mowat Janitor Cancer Fundraiser
Mowat Janitor Cancer Fundraiser
School Chef’s Challenge
School Chef’s Challenge
Arnold gets soccer playoff win over Choctaw, Mosley falls at Chiles
Arnold gets playoff win over Choctaw, Mosley falls at Chiles