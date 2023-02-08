Mowat Middle School comes together for custodian fighting brain cancer

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Mowat Middle School is doing all they can to help one of their beloved employees.

“One of our employees Wallie Cooley he’s fighting cancer. He received a tough diagnosis,” Mowat Middle School Principal Ed Sheffield said.

Paul Cooley, better known as Wallie, has been the custodian at Mowat Middle School for fourteen years.

“He’s an amazing employee he’s really good at what he does, and he cares about his job, and he loves this school and cares about the school, and it shows in his work,” Sheffield said.

The school is trying to make this tough time a little easier for Wallie and his family.

“Everybody, the kids all know him, the teachers all love him. Again, he’s like a member of our Mowat family and he’s going through a tough time right now,” Cooley said.

They held an in-school basketball game to raise money and at half time Wallie received a gift from his Mowat family.

“I had tears coming in my eyes because it’s just the way it is when someone gives you that amount of money to help you,” Wallie Cooley said.

He was gifted a check worth more than $6,000 that will go toward his treatments, helping him fight glioblastoma.

“He’s like a member of our family every employee at this school felt a gut punch when we found out about that he had brain cancer,” Cooley said.

It was a team effort and athletic director Derrell Hollman came up with the idea.

“We try to make everybody like family as much as we can, but Wallie has been a dear friend, a colleague, that shows up earlier, stays late. Anytime someone is hurt he is always there, he fixes everything he’s just a special man,” Hollman said.

It’s still a long road for Wallie but knowing his community is behind him makes all the difference.

“Hopefully got a long road ahead that we can get through this. It means a bunch to me, I’ve been here for that many years,” Wallie said.

