Officials respond to “swatting” call at Bay High

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies with Bay County Sheriff’s Office and officers with Panama City Police responded to a possible “swatting” call at Bay High School on Wednesday.

Around 12:15 p.m., PCPD and BCSO say they responded to the call, placed the school on lockdown, and quickly searched all building on campus.

Officials say no evidence of a shooting was found, and the incident turned out to be false, a possible “swatting” incident.

A swatting call is defined as where someone calls 9-1-1 and makes a report of an incident taking place, causing a large response by law enforcement to what is eventually an unfounded incident.

Swatting calls are reportedly being received across the country.

