Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to not be as cool tonight as it has been in recent nights. Lows for most of us will be in the 50s under a partly to mostly cloudy skies. On Wednesday skies will reach the mid to upper 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be SE 5-10mph. On Thursday a cold front approaches and will bring us a chance of rainfall starting Thursday afternoon, but our best chance will cover that night into Friday. Right now 1-2″ appears likely with a chance of seeing as much as 2-3″ of rain. The exits and the sun returns this weekend. Temperatures will be a lot colder though with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s to near 60.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

