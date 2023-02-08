Valentine’s Day kissing booth fundraiser at ZooWorld

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CIT BEACHY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - ZooWorld is hosting its 2nd Annual Kissing Booth Fundraiser.

These zoo animals are waiting for their chance to pucker up. Pick from the long list of animals including a porcupine, snake, bearded dragon, tortoise or many more ready to be your Valentine.

All funds go directly to purchasing new enrichment items for the animals.

Kissing booth animals are only available in their specific time slots, so get tickets now at ZooWorld Panama City Beach.

Kissing Booth Schedule:

Saturday, February 11th: 10:00 a.m. to 10:59 a.m.: $5 rabbit or bearded dragon; 11:00 a.m. to 11:59 a.m.: $5 snake; 12:00 p.m. to 12:59 p.m.: $10, kangaroo; 1:00 p.m. to 1:59 p.m.: $10, baby capybara; 2:00 p.m. to 2:59 p.m.: $10, baby porcupine; 3:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: $5, tortoise.

Sunday, February 12th: 10:00 a.m. to 10:59 a.m.: $5 rabbit or bearded dragon; 11:00 a.m. to 11:59 a.m.: $5 snake; 12:00 p.m. to 12:59 p.m.: $10 kangaroo; 1:00 p.m. to 1:59 p.m.: $5 baby capybara; 2:00 p.m. to 2:59 p.m.: $10 baby porcupine 3:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: $5 tortoise.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Blountstown officer is in custody on domestic violence charges, according to Calhoun County...
Officer arrested for domestic battery, police say
Franklin faces second degree felony charges of video voyeurism.
Former Lynn Haven coach charged after videotaping teen
Washington is facing charges of trespassing, 27 counts of animal cruelty, 1 aggravated animal...
Man arrested on animal cruelty, resisting arrest
Deputies say four teens ranging from 13 to 16 years old were arrested Tuesday morning.
Four teens arrested on burglary charges
One dead, one in serious condition after Gulf County crash
One dead, one in serious condition after Gulf County crash

Latest News

ZooWorld's upcoming Valentine's Day kissing booth could be furrier than you're used to.
Valentine's Day at ZooWorld part two
ZooWorld's upcoming Valentine's Day kissing booth could be furrier than you're used to.
Valentine's Day at ZooWorld
Bay High School culinary students prepare meals for Chef's Challenge
Chartwells hosts 2nd Annual Chef’s Challenge
mowat middle school helps employee
Mowat Middle School comes together for custodian fighting brain cancer