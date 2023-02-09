Area scores and highlights for Wednesday, February 8th

By Scott Rossman and Braden Maloy
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Soccer/Boys

Regional Quarterfinals

St. Augustine 0 Arnold 2

South Walton 1 Beachside 1 (PK)

Port St. Joe 0 St. Johns Country Day 1

Bay 1 Bishop Kenny 4

Ponte Vedra 0 Niceville 1

High School Basketball/District Semifinals

Walton 34 Bay 59

West Florida 58 South Walton 63

N. Bay Haven 56 Rutherford 73

Cottondale 19 Blountstown 38

Aucilla Chr. 39 Franklin 67

Sneads 49 Bozeman 57 F/OT

Juco Basketball/Womens

Northwest Florida 91 Gulf Coast 95

Tallahassee 40 Chipola 88

Juco Basketball/Mens

Northwest Florida 77 Gulf Coast 69 F/OT

Tallahassee 57 Chipola 82

