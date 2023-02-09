Area scores and highlights for Wednesday, February 8th
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Soccer/Boys
Regional Quarterfinals
St. Augustine 0 Arnold 2
South Walton 1 Beachside 1 (PK)
Port St. Joe 0 St. Johns Country Day 1
Bay 1 Bishop Kenny 4
Ponte Vedra 0 Niceville 1
High School Basketball/District Semifinals
Walton 34 Bay 59
West Florida 58 South Walton 63
N. Bay Haven 56 Rutherford 73
Cottondale 19 Blountstown 38
Aucilla Chr. 39 Franklin 67
Sneads 49 Bozeman 57 F/OT
Juco Basketball/Womens
Northwest Florida 91 Gulf Coast 95
Tallahassee 40 Chipola 88
Juco Basketball/Mens
Northwest Florida 77 Gulf Coast 69 F/OT
Tallahassee 57 Chipola 82
