Date Night Done Right with a couples painting class

HISTORIC ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Grab your person and celebrate Valentine’s Day with Gypsybeach Treasured Kreations.

Kathie Patterson, the owner, said this is a perfect date night idea because flowers and candy never last but art and the time spent together will be a memory to last forever.

The store’s Valentines Date Night Paint Night will be on February 14th at 6 p.m. All supplies are included for $60 per couple. Instructors said feel free to bring snacks and beverage of choice. Pre-registration is required. You can register here.

You can read more about the event here or visit Gypsybeach’s Facebook page.

Gypsybeach offers a couples paint night every month.

