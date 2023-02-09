Documents unsealed in Lynn Haven corruption case

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thousands of pages of documents in the ongoing investigation into corruption in Lynn Haven are being made public.

A judge ordered the documents to be unsealed this week.

In a motion, the court ordered defendants James Finch, owner of Phoenix Construction, and former Lynn Haven mayor Margo Anderson to submit filings with minimal redactions.

The documents include interviews, text messages, and other parts of the investigation.

All of those records have been made public and can be viewed on PACER, a website that provides public access to federal court documents.

Finch and Anderson are accused on several counts in connection with the federal investigation into misuse of public money.

Anderson maintains she was a whistleblower in the case.

The trial is set to begin later this month.

