Georgia man sentenced to death in Bay County court for the second time

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Georgia man convicted of killing a 13-year-old girl in Panama City was sentenced to death for a second time Thursday.

Matthew Caylor, 47, who was a registered sex offender, raped and strangled Melinda Hinson at the Valu-Loge Motel more than 14 years ago. A maid found Hinson’s body underneath the bed two days later.

In November, Caylor was given a spencer hearing, where he asked the judge to consider life in prison. This came after his original death sentence was thrown out due to a 2016 Florida Supreme Court law that forced death penalty verdicts to be unanimous.

Caylor waived his right to a jury trial this time, opting to allow a judge to make the decision.

Judge Christopher Patterson sentenced Caylor to death for the second time.

