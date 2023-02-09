Georgia man sentenced to death in Bay County court for the second time

A Georgia man convicted of killing a 13-year-old girl in Panama City was sentenced to death for...
A Georgia man convicted of killing a 13-year-old girl in Panama City was sentenced to death for a second time Thursday.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Georgia man convicted of killing a 13-year-old girl in Panama City was sentenced to death for a second time Thursday.

Matthew Caylor, 47, who was a registered sex offender, raped and strangled Melinda Hinson at the Valu-Loge Motel more than 14 years ago. A maid found Hinson’s body underneath the bed two days later.

In November, Caylor was given a spencer hearing, where he asked the judge to consider life in prison. This came after his original death sentence was thrown out due to a 2016 Florida Supreme Court law that forced death penalty verdicts to be unanimous.

Caylor waived his right to a jury trial this time, opting to allow a judge to make the decision.

Judge Christopher Patterson sentenced Caylor to death for the second time.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner (Source: Family photo)
Kirchgessner family filing lawsuit following the death of their two kids
Deputies say four teens ranging from 13 to 16 years old were arrested Tuesday morning.
Four teens arrested on burglary charges
Head-on crash leads to altercation, DUI arrest in Okaloosa County
Head-on crash leads to altercation, DUI arrest in Okaloosa County
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled
Bashir was found guilty for sexual battery upon a child multiple times and sentenced to life in...
Man sentenced to life for sexual battery against child

Latest News

Documents unsealed in Lynn Haven corruption case
Documents unsealed in Lynn Haven corruption case
Join in for a week of fun at The Salvation Army Keystone Camp this summer.
The Salvation Army gearing up for Camp Keystone
This week's Golden Apple Award Winner is an exceptional teacher with exceptional students.
This week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is...
This week's Golden Apple Award Winner is an exceptional teacher with exceptional students.
This week's Golden Apple Award Winner is...