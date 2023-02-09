High School Soccer Playoff Schedule Update

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some changes for the upcoming second round state playoff matches for both Arnold teams, in anticipation of bad weather coming through the area the next two days.

The boys, who beat St. Augustine 2-0 in their region quarter, will still host Washington Saturday, but that match is being moved to the Publix Sports Park, so over there at 7.

Saturday night. as for the Lady Marlins, coming off a 2-0 win over Choctaw Tuesday, were originally set to host their region semi at Gavlak tomorrow night.

That match has now been moved to Sunday afternoon, at two o’clock, with it still being played at the Gavlak complex. Same venue, just moved back a couple of days and into an afternoon match. We’re told, as of now, South Walton’s not moving its Friday match West Florida, so still Friday at 6. Rocky Bayou’s on the road tomorrow at Mount Dora in their 2A region semi.

