Lady Pirates Looking to Bring Home 3rd Straight State Title for Ponce De Leon

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Today marks the start of the state playoffs. Eight teams in our area playing in first round games tonight. For the 1-A teams, it’s the first of four necessary wins to claim a state title.

That is something Coach Brad Alford and Ponce De Leon know something about. For the past two years, the Pirates have won four straight playoff games, on the way to back to back 1-A state championships.

This year the team’s maintained a high level of play, going 16-3 in the regular season, then winning two more on the way to their district title. That has them at 18-3 and tonight hosting 16-9 Poplar Springs. Ponce beat Poplar three times this season so far, but Alford says injuries part of that story for the Atomics.

In any case, they meet a fourth time tonight, with Ponce De Leon playing at home, a place they love to be and certainly get plenty of support!

“It’s really neat honestly because these girls get to play in front of crowds that, you know I played in college and the girls’ teams ahead of us didn’t get near the crowds that these girls are getting. So, we let them know don’t take this for granted. Enjoy the moment and embrace it. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. Because the PDL faithful, they show up and they show out and we appreciate them and love it”, Alford said.

That game set for 7pm tonight.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.