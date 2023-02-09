Rain gradually moves across the Panhandle today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

We’re tracking a band of showers and some thunderstorms moving into the far Western Panhandle this morning. It’ll encompass most of Walton and Okaloosa Counties by 9am. But we’ll likely see it slow its movement to the east. It may not be until 11am or noon before it moves toward Hwy231. And most east of Hwy231 will have to wait till the mid to late afternoon before the rains extend across NWFL. So, based on where you’re getting your day started or heading, you may need the umbrella right away or have to wait until the afternoon. Either way, go ahead and pack the rain gear.

Otherwise, it’s pleasantly cool once again as we start the day in the upper 50s. Highs still manage to reach the mid 70s for the Panhandle today with upper 70s for those to the east who wait on the rain longer into the day.

This frontal system slows to a stall across the Southeast today. We’ll see it bring rounds of showers, and some thunderstorms just for today, to the forecast.

Some storms may be strong or severe, especially for the coast later this afternoon. Gusty winds will be the primary concern, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Rain will continue off and on through Friday and Saturday. Skies will gradually clear out on Sunday. But a chilly wind will start to blow.

Highs on Friday only reach the 60s with cool and wet conditions. Even cooler highs on Saturday in the upper 50s with light showery activity. Finally with clearing skies on Sunday, highs only reach the low 60s.

For today, mostly cloudy skies with showers and some thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong along the coast later this afternoon with gusty winds and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Highs today reach the mid 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a couple rainier days for Friday and Saturday before skies shape up into Sunday with a chilly weekend.

