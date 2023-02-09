Rutherford Lady Rams Looking to Start Historic Playoff Run

By Braden Maloy
Feb. 9, 2023
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tonight starts round one of the state playoffs. 23-1 Rutherford among the 8 area teams in action tonight, hosting their game with 17-6 Beachside out of the Jacksonville area.

Now, if you look up the word dominant in the dictionary, you’d probably find a long, wordy definition which would do the job but, in my opinion, it would be much easier to just show a picture of this Rams team.

Through the 23 games they’ve won, they’ve done it by an average margin of 34 points, some games by 50+, and with junior stars Braniya Baker, Shakirah Edwards, and Nautica Bouie fully locked in, the offense is not slowing down.

However, if you ask around Bay County anything but a state championship might be seen as a disappointment. We talked to Head Coach Tony Davis about how his girls are handling that pressure.

“We understand what we accomplished in the regular season, we have celebrated those accomplishments and are now locked in and focused on accomplishing the remaining goals. We are committed to taking it one game at a time and competing at a high level to be successful for the duration of the playoffs.”

The Rutherford Lady Rams have never brought home a state title, so they’re looking for their first this year, hence the historic part.

