The Salvation Army gearing up for Camp Keystone

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Florida division of The Salvation Army is gearing up for its annual summer camp.

Major Ed Binnix, a Panama City Corp Officer for The Salvation Army, stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to share more about what makes this camp so great.

Camp Keystone offers air-conditioned cabins, horseback riding, swimming, and lots of fun for a whole week. The camp will run from June 26th - July 1st.

Major Binnix said he is committed to sending at least one school bus full of kids to the camp, with hopes of sending two full busses.

To register, you can call the Panama City Salvation Army Office at 850-763-0706.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner (Source: Family photo)
Kirchgessner family filing lawsuit following the death of their two kids
Deputies say four teens ranging from 13 to 16 years old were arrested Tuesday morning.
Four teens arrested on burglary charges
Head-on crash leads to altercation, DUI arrest in Okaloosa County
Head-on crash leads to altercation, DUI arrest in Okaloosa County
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled
A Blountstown officer is in custody on domestic violence charges, according to Calhoun County...
Officer arrested for domestic battery, police say

Latest News

This week's Golden Apple Award Winner is an exceptional teacher with exceptional students.
This week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is...
This week's Golden Apple Award Winner is an exceptional teacher with exceptional students.
This week's Golden Apple Award Winner is...
One set of twins celebrated a birthday most people don’t get to experience Wednesday morning.
Twin sisters turn 99-years-old in Gulf County
For this Date Night Done Right, try a painting class at Gypsybeach Treasured Kreations.
Date Night Done Right with a couples painting class