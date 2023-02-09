The Salvation Army gearing up for Camp Keystone

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Florida division of The Salvation Army is gearing up for its annual summer camp.

Major Ed Binnix, a Panama City Corp Officer for The Salvation Army, stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to share more about what makes this camp so great.

Camp Keystone offers air-conditioned cabins, horseback riding, swimming, and lots of fun for a whole week. The camp will run from June 26th - July 1st.

Major Binnix said he is committed to sending at least one school bus full of kids to the camp, with hopes of sending two full busses.

To register, you can call the Panama City Salvation Army Office at 850-763-0706.

