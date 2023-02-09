Therapy dog visits second graders at University Academy.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Second graders at the University Academy in Panama City got a special visit on Wednesday from a four-legged friend.

Bobo walked from class to class throughout the morning, alongside his owner and a dog training expert. The three were at the school to educate the kids on service and therapy animals.

“In talking to our clients I felt that maybe the best way to head this off is by starting with young children, explaining to them and making them cognizant of what this dog does and carry that through their life and teach their own children to share it with their friends share it with their family,” Tina Ruffin, Owner, and trainer at Dog Training Elite Emerald Coast said.

Ruffin said it is important to remember that if you were to see a service dog out, know that they are working. It’s very important that you never walk up and pet a service animal while they are on the clock.

However, because Bobo is a therapy dog the kids did get to give him lots of pets and love on Wednesday. The team will be returning to the school next week to speak to more students.

