Therapy dog visits second graders at University Academy

Therapy dog visits second graders at University Academy.
Therapy dog visits second graders at University Academy.(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Second graders at the University Academy in Panama City got a special visit on Wednesday from a four-legged friend.

Bobo walked from class to class throughout the morning, alongside his owner and a dog training expert. The three were at the school to educate the kids on service and therapy animals.

“In talking to our clients I felt that maybe the best way to head this off is by starting with young children, explaining to them and making them cognizant of what this dog does and carry that through their life and teach their own children to share it with their friends share it with their family,” Tina Ruffin, Owner, and trainer at Dog Training Elite Emerald Coast said.

Ruffin said it is important to remember that if you were to see a service dog out, know that they are working. It’s very important that you never walk up and pet a service animal while they are on the clock.

However, because Bobo is a therapy dog the kids did get to give him lots of pets and love on Wednesday. The team will be returning to the school next week to speak to more students.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Blountstown officer is in custody on domestic violence charges, according to Calhoun County...
Officer arrested for domestic battery, police say
Deputies say four teens ranging from 13 to 16 years old were arrested Tuesday morning.
Four teens arrested on burglary charges
Franklin faces second degree felony charges of video voyeurism.
Former Lynn Haven coach charged after videotaping teen
Head-on crash leads to altercation, DUI arrest in Okaloosa County
Head-on crash leads to altercation, DUI arrest in Okaloosa County
Washington is facing charges of trespassing, 27 counts of animal cruelty, 1 aggravated animal...
Man arrested on animal cruelty, resisting arrest

Latest News

Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner (Source: Family photo)
Kirchgessner family filing lawsuit following the death of their two kids
Twins Vera Rozier and Era Luckie Daniell turned 99-years-old Feb. 8.
Twin sisters turn 99-years-old in Gulf County
Rain chances will be on the increase this week.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Rain chances will be on the increase this week.
Wednesday Evening Forecast