This 850Strong Student of the Week is...

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -At South Walton High School, faulty and fellow classmates gathered around to celebrate this week’s 850Strong Student of the Week.

As Principal Dr. Tibbets announced, “This week, the student of the week is Mason Trawick. He is a great kid.”

Although surprised by the award, Mason said, “It is really special, and I am really excited about it. It is nice to know that your hard work is recognized.”

Mason is a very busy sophomore at South Walton High School. He is involved in many AP classes, volunteer groups, and plays for the lacrosse team.

His lacrosse coach, Jacob Crews, said, “He handles his business in the classroom during the day. By the time three-o-clock rolls around, he has got everything accomplished and can focus on lacrosse.”

Mason also stands out in the classroom.

One of his honors teachers, Jennifer Celko, said “He is always contributing to discussions, and offering insight, but he is also very charismatic and funny. He is able to uplift the class.

With math being his strong suit, he is a member of the Auburn University Future Engineer’s Club and plans to stick with it after graduation.

Congratulations Mason!

