PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is Emily Burge.

Ms. Burge is an Exceptional Student Education teacher at Hope School in Marianna.

Surprised by the award, she says she appreciates being recognized.

“Very shocked, but very happy. I am really excited, and I appreciate it,” said Ms. Burge.

She has taught students of all ages, but this year she is focused on kindergarten through 2nd grade. Although challenging at times, Ms. Burge says she truly enjoys teaching.

“I love the kids. It’s not a problem for me to get up and go to work every day, because I’m always excited to see them,” said Ms. Burge.

By using interactive teaching techniques like visuals, videos, and songs, the students can engage and respond in the classroom. Ms. Burge says it takes a team to make it all come together.

“I would just like to say thank you and thank you to all my staff who help make it possible to do what we do every day,” said Ms. Burge.

The kids love their hard work as well.

Congratulations to Ms. Burge!

