Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a humid night tonight in NWFL with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will be SE at 10 mph. On Thursday a cold front approaches our area and it will bring higher rain chances. Highs Thursday will be in the mid 70s. Winds will be South at 10-15 mph. Rain chances will be 60%. We will see a small risk of severe weather Thursday night into Friday as well. The rain chances will be 100% Friday and even hold onto 70% Saturday. When it is all said and done rain totals will be 2-3″ w/some areas seeing 4″+. The rain will be slow to exit, but should do so by Saturday evening. On Sunday skies will be sunny and it will be cooler with highs near 60.

