Wednesday Evening Forecast

Heavy rain is on the way later this week
By Chris Smith
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a humid night tonight in NWFL with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will be SE at 10 mph. On Thursday a cold front approaches our area and it will bring higher rain chances. Highs Thursday will be in the mid 70s. Winds will be South at 10-15 mph. Rain chances will be 60%. We will see a small risk of severe weather Thursday night into Friday as well. The rain chances will be 100% Friday and even hold onto 70% Saturday. When it is all said and done rain totals will be 2-3″ w/some areas seeing 4″+. The rain will be slow to exit, but should do so by Saturday evening. On Sunday skies will be sunny and it will be cooler with highs near 60.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Blountstown officer is in custody on domestic violence charges, according to Calhoun County...
Officer arrested for domestic battery, police say
Deputies say four teens ranging from 13 to 16 years old were arrested Tuesday morning.
Four teens arrested on burglary charges
Franklin faces second degree felony charges of video voyeurism.
Former Lynn Haven coach charged after videotaping teen
Head-on crash leads to altercation, DUI arrest in Okaloosa County
Head-on crash leads to altercation, DUI arrest in Okaloosa County
Washington is facing charges of trespassing, 27 counts of animal cruelty, 1 aggravated animal...
Man arrested on animal cruelty, resisting arrest

Latest News

Rain chances will be on the increase this week.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says we'll see a mix of sun and clouds today.
Mild temperatures ahead for Wednesday
Storms will become likely later Thursday into Friday.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Storms will become likely later Thursday into Friday.
Tuesday Evening Forecast