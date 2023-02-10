The Bay Health Foundation works to make health care services more accessible

A local foundation is proving its commitment to the people of Bay County - continuing to make healthcare services more accessible to those who can't afford it.
By Katie Bente
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local foundation is proving its commitment to the people of Bay County by continuing to make health care services more accessible to those who otherwise couldn’t afford them.

The Bay Health Foundation was formed more than a decade ago after Bay Medical leased the hospital to Ascension Sacred Heart. Since then, the board has been investing the money back into the community with more than $5 million in donations spread amongst a list of organizations.

On Thursday, the list grew at the 11th annual grant recipient luncheon. The foundation presented a $500,000 check to 14 local health and medical groups.

“There’s so much need out there. We’re trying to do what is direct patient care, not indirect, so that helps patients who are indigent, who have a need, and that’s who we aim to help,” Dr. Jim Cook, the Grant Committee Chairman for the Bay Health Foundation, said.

One of those organizations is the Life Management Center of Northwest Florida, located in Panama City.

Center representative Kristina Williams said this money will go towards their primary care clinic, which typically serves those with persistent mental health problems. Williams said these are some of their most vulnerable patients. Oftentimes, they neglect physical health while focusing on their mental well-being.

”They are low income, they’re uninsured. They have no access to primary medical care anywhere else. So, the fact that we’re able to provide that treatment for them right there on site where they’re already receiving their mental health care is invaluable. Without the support of the Bay Health Foundation, we wouldn’t be able to do that,” Williams said.

Another notable recipient is the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center, which works one-on-one with abused and neglected children. Executive Director Lori Allen said the additional funding is partially what kept them open after disaster struck with Hurricane Michael.

“It helped us to be able to sustain and when these increased after such terrible things that everyone was going through. We were still able to step up and we didn’t scale back, we actually increased our services and so it’s only through the generosity of agencies like the Bay Health Foundation to do so,” Allen said.

Foundation representatives said they plan to continue their annual donations, doing what they can to strengthen health care services in the area.

A list of the organizations recognized on Thursday:

  • Anchorage Children’s Home
  • Angel House Bereavement Center
  • Avicenna Free Clinic
  • Basic NWFL
  • Bay Cares
  • Bay County Council on Aging
  • Covenant Care
  • FSU Foundation for Early Childhood Autism Program
  • Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy
  • Life Management
  • PanCare
  • Second Chance of NWFL
  • St. Andrew Medical Center
  • The Arc of the Bay

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner (Source: Family photo)
Kirchgessner family filing lawsuit following the death of their two kids
Deputies say four teens ranging from 13 to 16 years old were arrested Tuesday morning.
Four teens arrested on burglary charges
A Georgia man convicted of killing a 13-year-old girl in Panama City was sentenced to death for...
Georgia man sentenced to death in Bay County court for the second time
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled
Panama City native Natasha Goodman has made history as the first Black woman to cheer and coach...
Local cheer coach makes history

Latest News

Florida State University Panama City will offer a new fully online graduate degree in...
Florida State University Panama City Collegiate School
Julius McManus trains on his hand cycle at his Santa Rosa Beach home.
Santa Rosa Beach retired Navy diver aims to make 2028 Paralympics
Wreckage in Turkey following an earthquake.
Ways to help survivors of the deadly earthquakes in Turkey and Syria
Gary and Maxine Pope said they've only made three $5 increases on their cakes in 25 years.
‘Egg-flation’s’ impact on Lynn Haven bakery