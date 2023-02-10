‘Egg-flation’s’ impact on Lynn Haven bakery

Pricier treats with Valentine’s Day on horizon
Valentine's Day is inching closer. If you're still scrambling to find that perfect treat, you may have to shell out some extra cash.
By Victoria Scott
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sweet treats can be the key to anyone’s heart. However, you may find yourself splurging a bit more this Valentine’s Day.

“Egg-flation” is causing a number of bakeries to adjust their prices.

The USDA reported $4.25 was the average price of a dozen eggs in December. Prices are slowly dropping, though.

“It’s our main ingredient,” Gary Pope, co-owner of Touch of Velvet Bakery in Lynn Haven, said. “Eggs, sugar, and all of that are the three main ingredients. I can’t tell you anymore since we got secret ingredients, but eggs are the main ingredients to any cake.”

Cakes aren’t the only masterpieces Maxine and Gary Pope create.

“Cookies, whatever we make in here, eggs are in everything,” Gary Pope said.

The owners said business doesn’t stop when egg prices skyrocket. They have to find ways to be creative.

“We actually go shopping at the local areas,” Gary Pope said. “I shop at Sam’s, everywhere. I just don’t shop at one place. I find a bargain. That way it’s allowed us not to go up too much.”

Shopping locally allows them to keep their business going. However, their prices have risen.

“Our prices of cake only went up, $5,” Gary Pope said. “Our cookies went up $1, cupcakes went up $1, brownies went up $1.”

They said that hasn’t scared their customers away.

“A lot of them are saying, ‘It’s about time you went up,” Gary Pope said.

They can use anywhere from 30 to 40 dozen eggs a week in their shop.

“We used to get six packs, six trays of eggs, two and a half dozen, for $26,” Gary Pope said. “Some places now want $90 for that same six trays of eggs.”

They also cut their days of operation from four days to only two.

“We use less electricity, we’re here less time, and therefore we’re only opened two days a week,” Gary Pope said. “We still keep the same number of customers.”

One dessert, in particular, keeps them coming back just in time for Valentine’s Day.

“Red Velvet - it’s red - just like the heart,” Gary Pope said.

The owners said they’ve only made three $5 increases on their cakes in 25 years.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner (Source: Family photo)
Kirchgessner family filing lawsuit following the death of their two kids
Deputies say four teens ranging from 13 to 16 years old were arrested Tuesday morning.
Four teens arrested on burglary charges
A Georgia man convicted of killing a 13-year-old girl in Panama City was sentenced to death for...
Georgia man sentenced to death in Bay County court for the second time
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled
Panama City native Natasha Goodman has made history as the first Black woman to cheer and coach...
Local cheer coach makes history

Latest News

Wreckage in Turkey following an earthquake.
Ways to help survivors of the deadly earthquakes in Turkey and Syria
Tyndall Tomp Off Ceremony
Ceremony for major milestone at Tyndall lodging facility
Rain remains likely through Saturday.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Rain remains likely through Saturday.
Thursday Evening Forecast