‘Egg-flation’s’ impact on Lynn Haven bakery

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sweet treats can be the key to anyone’s heart. However, you may find yourself splurging a bit more this Valentine’s Day.

“Egg-flation” is causing a number of bakeries to adjust their prices.

The USDA reported $4.25 was the average price of a dozen eggs in December. Prices are slowly dropping, though.

“It’s our main ingredient,” Gary Pope, co-owner of Touch of Velvet Bakery in Lynn Haven, said. “Eggs, sugar, and all of that are the three main ingredients. I can’t tell you anymore since we got secret ingredients, but eggs are the main ingredients to any cake.”

Cakes aren’t the only masterpieces Maxine and Gary Pope create.

“Cookies, whatever we make in here, eggs are in everything,” Gary Pope said.

The owners said business doesn’t stop when egg prices skyrocket. They have to find ways to be creative.

“We actually go shopping at the local areas,” Gary Pope said. “I shop at Sam’s, everywhere. I just don’t shop at one place. I find a bargain. That way it’s allowed us not to go up too much.”

Shopping locally allows them to keep their business going. However, their prices have risen.

“Our prices of cake only went up, $5,” Gary Pope said. “Our cookies went up $1, cupcakes went up $1, brownies went up $1.”

They said that hasn’t scared their customers away.

“A lot of them are saying, ‘It’s about time you went up,” Gary Pope said.

They can use anywhere from 30 to 40 dozen eggs a week in their shop.

“We used to get six packs, six trays of eggs, two and a half dozen, for $26,” Gary Pope said. “Some places now want $90 for that same six trays of eggs.”

They also cut their days of operation from four days to only two.

“We use less electricity, we’re here less time, and therefore we’re only opened two days a week,” Gary Pope said. “We still keep the same number of customers.”

One dessert, in particular, keeps them coming back just in time for Valentine’s Day.

“Red Velvet - it’s red - just like the heart,” Gary Pope said.

The owners said they’ve only made three $5 increases on their cakes in 25 years.

