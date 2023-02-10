Florida State University Panama City Collegiate School

Florida State University Panama City will offer a new fully online graduate degree in...
Florida State University Panama City will offer a new fully online graduate degree in organizational management and communication this fall.(WJHG/WECP)
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:49 PM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s not a done deal yet, but the first collegiate school in Bay County could be opening in August of 2023.

It would be called the collegiate school at FSU Panama City and would be a developmental laboratory research school.

Officials said 100 9th grade students will attend in the fall, and applications opening up in Feburary.

Classes will be held at FSU-PC and a facility off campus. The school would service military families and students in the Panhandle, concentrating on military dependents.

It still has to be approved by the board of trustees sometime in February.

“We want to be able to train and educate students who are growing up in Bay County to perhaps go on to be some of the support personnel for Tyndall and our other military bases that we have here in the area,” said Debbi Whitaker, the Director of the Collegiate School at FSU PC

Informational sessions for the collegiate school will be next Thursday at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at the Holley Center at FSU-PC.

Families can email the collegiate school for more information.

