Gulf Coast baseball off to 4-3 start, coach Younger relatively happy with that

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Gulf Coast Commodores are heading into what was supposed to be three games over the next three days. Friday’s game with Bevill State has been canceled because of impending bad weather. The games Saturday and Sunday remain on the docket for now.

Gulf Coast head coach Tyler Younger and his team through seven game with four of those resulting in wins. The first three were tough road games in Southwest Florida, then the next four came during that elite Visit Panama City Beach Classic last weekend. Gulf Coast making it to the title game of the latter, so coach is rather pleased with that 4-3 mark so far.

“Especially coming off your first weekend, where you get your feet wet.” coach Younger told us. “And you get to go in and play that tournament. Because our first two weekends were kind of a gauntlet as far as scheduling goes, and that’s my fault. But it was good for us to go in and play well against some really good competition. So we made some strides forward, compared to what we did opening weekend.”

We asked the coach what he liked most about the way his team performed i the Classic? “Probably the biggest thing is we threw more strikes. You know there was a couple of games in the first weekend we didn’t throw a ton of strikes. For the most part all weekend we threw strikes and we were pretty effective. And then the hitters looked more comfortable in the box, so that was good to see too.”

Gulf Coast set to host Bevill State Friday and Saturday, the Friday game’s been postponed due to weather, the Saturday game still on for 2 as is a Sunday game at 2 against Logan.

