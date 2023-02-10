Join Seaside School for their 21st annual half marathon and 5k run

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 21st annual Seaside School Half Marathon and 5K will be Sunday, February 19, 2023.

Beginning at 6:45 a.m. for the half marathon and 7:05 a.m. for the 5k, spots are filling up fast.

Runners are required to be at least 6 years of age to compete in the 5K and at least 14 years of age to compete in the half marathon.

But, before those running shoes get laced up, the festivities will kick off Friday, February 17, 2023, with a Taste of the Race.

The Taste of the Race event will start at 6:00 p.m. and will feature more than 20 local chefs competing for the top culinary awards including the coveted Chef’s Choice Award.

All proceeds from the events will benefit the Seaside School Foundation which is the oldest public charter school in the state of Florida.

Check everything there is to know about event tickets and race registration on Seaside School Race Weekend’s website here.

