Lockdown lifted at Mosley High School after “false” threat

Mosley High School put on temporary lockdown after what was determined to be a hoax threat.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A. Crawford Mosley High School was on a temporary hard lockdown Friday afternoon, according to Superintendent Bill Husfelt on Twitter.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office sent out a news release saying they “Received a tip through Fortify Florida, an app that allows tips concerning school safety, stating “Mosley High School-man with a gun.” The tip has proven false.”

BCSO said they responded immediately to the campus with the Lynn Haven Police Department, Florida Highway Patrol, and Bay District Schools. BCSO said responding law enforcement established a perimeter and a search was conducted. Nothing was found.

The superintendent said the hoax threat came from another county.

“Thank you to all law enforcement officers who responded and quickly figured out it was a hoax from another county,” said Husfelt in a tweet.

This is the second lockdown this week in Bay District Schools. On Wednesday, Bay High School went on lockdown after what’s called a “swatting call.” A swatting call is defined as where someone calls 9-1-1 and makes a report of an incident taking place, causing a large response by law enforcement to what is eventually an unfounded incident.

