Man arrested for misconduct with minors

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Beach Police Department announced the arrest of 45-year-old Jason Everette Wasserman of Panama City Beach.

Wasserman was charged with three counts of traveling to meet a minor, three counts of solicitation of a minor, three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child, and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

It was determined through an investigation that on February 4, 2023, Wasserman, who was driving near Zoo World on Front Beach Road, noticed three juveniles walking in that area.

After exchanging telephone numbers, Wasserman proceeded to drive the juveniles around, purchase alcohol for them, and request naked pictures to be sent to him.

Detectives were able to locate Jason Wasserman, who was taken to the Panama City Beach Police Department for questioning. There, he admitted to picking up the juveniles and buying them liquor. Wasserman was arrested and taken to the Bay County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.