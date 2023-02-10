Man arrested for sex crimes in Panama City Beach

Wasserman allegedly bought juveniles alcohol and asked for nude photos of them
Officials say Wasserman met the juveniles after picking them up near Zoo World on Front Beach...
Officials say Wasserman met the juveniles after picking them up near Zoo World on Front Beach Road.(Panama City Beach Police Department)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in jail after officers say he solicited minors through alcohol and money.

Panama City Beach Police say they found through investigation on Feb. 4 that 45-year-old Jason Everette Wasserman had allegedly stopped and picked up three juveniles near Zoo World on Front Beach Road.

Wasserman reportedly exchanged phone numbers with the three and dropped them off in a neighborhood off South Thomas Drive.

Officials say a short time later, the juveniles asked Wasserman to pick them up again; he drove to a liquor store and bought the group rum and plastic cups and dropped the group off at a nearby condominium.

PCBPD then discovered the suspect allegedly contacted the three minors individually and asked for naked photographs. Officers say Wasserman later met with the juveniles one more time and asked for their telephones to see if the photos had been sent by them.

Wasserman then allegedly offered the juveniles five dollars to kiss him.

Detectives say they later located Wasserman, who was taken to Panama City Beach Police Department for questioning, where he admitted to picking up the juveniles and buying them liquor.

Wasserman is facing three counts of traveling to meet a minor, three counts of solicitation of a minor, three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child, and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

He was arrested and taken into Bay County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Georgia man convicted of killing a 13-year-old girl in Panama City was sentenced to death for...
Georgia man sentenced to death in Bay County court for the second time
Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner (Source: Family photo)
Kirchgessner family filing lawsuit following the death of their two kids
Panama City native Natasha Goodman has made history as the first Black woman to cheer and coach...
Local cheer coach makes history
Bashir was found guilty for sexual battery upon a child multiple times and sentenced to life in...
Man sentenced to life for sexual battery against child
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled

Latest News

This year's Parrothead Festival's chosen charity for the year is Gulf Coast School for Autism.
Parrothead Festival will benefit Gulf Coast School for Autism
Sam and Jessica with Chef Nathan for Foodie Friday.
Valentines’ dinner sure to impress for Foodie Friday
Chef Nathan Davis from the Polished Chef has all the delicious details about his new recipe.
Trying New Recipes with Polished Chef part three
Chef Nathan Davis from the Polished Chef has all the delicious details about his new recipe.
Trying New Recipes with Polished Chef part two