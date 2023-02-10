Pack the rain gear as you head out

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone and TGIF!

It’s an active morning on radar already with a thin band of showers moving in. Activity will continue to ramp up throughout the day until rain becomes likely through much of the afternoon and evening. Grab the rain gear.

Temperatures out the door are once again pleasantly cool. We’ll get the day started in the low 60s. But we won’t see it fluctuate much throughout the day. Temperatures only reach the upper 60s by midday before the rains become much more likely.

Steady showers, and some batches of heavy rains, with only small breaks will be expected from this afternoon right through tonight and into most of the day on Saturday. We’re expecting 1-2″ of rain with some higher pockets possible in localized areas.

The rains pull out late Saturday with only a few scattered light showers remaining Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Eventually the clouds peel away on Sunday, and we’ll get to see some sunshine Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will be chillier this weekend. Highs on Saturday struggle to reach 60 degrees, and we’ll only reach the low 60s on Sunday.

Bottom Line...

For today, cloudy skies with scattered showers in the morning becoming much more likely into the afternoon. Highs today reach the upper 60s. Your 7 Day Forecast has the rain lasting through Saturday and skies gradually parting through Sunday with a cooler feel.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.