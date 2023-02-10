Panama City Beach May Amend Ward Boundaries For Growth

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Panama City Beach city council members had a second reading to amend ward boundaries so close to the same number of people are in each ward at their meeting Thursday.

“Because sometimes one district will get lopsided more growth will happen on the east end of the beach, we had like 65 hundred people in that ward and on the west end only 45 hundred so by re-balancing these out you get an equal number and I think we’re at like 45 hundred residents per ward,” said Paul Casto Vice Mayor for Panama City Beach.

In another 10 years as the city grows, the council may have to redraw the lines again.

