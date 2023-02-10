Police: Woman arrested for attempting to kidnap child from Walmart

Colorado police say a woman attempted to kidnap a child from an area Walmart.
Colorado police say a woman attempted to kidnap a child from an area Walmart.(frankieleon/Flickr/CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Tony Keith and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A woman in Colorado has been arrested in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart store.

According to the Alamosa Police Department, officers responded to an area Walmart Thursday afternoon.

Officers said they found that a woman had grabbed a young child from a shopping cart and attempted to take the child. But others at the store jumped in and restrained the suspect until law enforcement arrived.

Authorities said they were able to return the child to the parents.

According to Alamosa police, the woman arrested was identified as 50-year-old Kimberli Jones. Officers said it wasn’t immediately clear if Jones knew the family involved.

Jones is facing charges that include kidnapping, felony menacing, child abuse and disorderly conduct, the department said.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner (Source: Family photo)
Kirchgessner family filing lawsuit following the death of their two kids
Deputies say four teens ranging from 13 to 16 years old were arrested Tuesday morning.
Four teens arrested on burglary charges
A Georgia man convicted of killing a 13-year-old girl in Panama City was sentenced to death for...
Georgia man sentenced to death in Bay County court for the second time
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled
Panama City native Natasha Goodman has made history as the first Black woman to cheer and coach...
Local cheer coach makes history

Latest News

.
Navy vessel comes ashore in South Carolina
FILE - President Joe Biden waves before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White...
In GOP-held Florida, Biden says no cuts for Social Security
Rain remains likely through Saturday.
Thursday Evening Forecast
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library &...
AP source: Pence subpoenaed by special counsel probing Trump
Rain remains likely through Saturday.
Thursday Evening Forecast