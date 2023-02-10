Registration is open for the yearly Parrothead Rendezvous for charity

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Parrothead Club is already gearing up for its yearly Parrothead Rendezvous.

This “social club with a charity problem,” as President Geno Redmon puts it, always enjoys a good party, but they like to have a purpose as well.

For the second year in a row, the Rendezvous will benefit the Gulf Coast School for Autism to help in classroom needs and new activities for the kids.

The fun-filled event will last from April 20, 2023 to April 23, 2023 in front of Sharky’s Beachfront Restaurant in Panama City Beach.

Check out everything you need to know on their website here.

