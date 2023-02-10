Teen charged for driving without license

Both the driver and passenger came away with minor injuries.
Both the driver and passenger came away with minor injuries.(Pixabay)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CALHOUN CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 16-year-old was released after troopers say he was driving without a license.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the teen was driving a white Honda Accord north on State Road 73 with a 14-year-old passenger, approaching Newsome Road.

Officials say the driver was attempted to make a left turn onto Newsome and he lost control. The vehicle reportedly ran off the road and struck a utility pole with it’s right side, coming to a final rest on the north shoulder of Newsome upon arrival of first responders.

The teen was cited for careless driving and issued a notice to appear in court for a misdemeanor charge of driving without a valid driver‘s license. FHP says he was released to his uncle on scene.

Both the driver and passenger came away with minor injuries.

