Thursday Evening Forecast

Wet weather continues through Saturday
Rain chances will be high through Saturday with sunshine returning on Sunday.
By Chris Smith
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a wet night tonight in NWFL with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Rain chances will be 70-80%. There is a small, 5%, risk of severe weather as well. On Friday we will see highs in the 60s with rain likely. Rain chances will be 100%. The rain chances remain high through Saturday as well. Highs Saturday will only be in the 50s. When it is all said and done we are expecting 2-3″ of rain. The sun returns Sunday with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

