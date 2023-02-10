Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a wet night tonight in NWFL with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Rain chances will be 70-80%. There is a small, 5%, risk of severe weather as well. On Friday we will see highs in the 60s with rain likely. Rain chances will be 100%. The rain chances remain high through Saturday as well. Highs Saturday will only be in the 50s. When it is all said and done we are expecting 2-3″ of rain. The sun returns Sunday with highs in the low to mid 60s.

