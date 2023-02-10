Valentines’ dinner sure to impress for Foodie Friday

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and maybe you are thinking of making dinner at home this year.

If so, Chef Nathan Davis, owner of Polished Chef, shared a recipe for the perfect meal to celebrate.

Chef shared his recipe for a pan seared filet mignon and a butter poached Maine lobster tail. A surf and turf meal sure to impress.

The recipe is listed below:

Surf & Turf Pan: seared filet mignon, butter poached Maine lobster tail, cauliflower puree, oven roasted asparagus, red wine sauce.

Filet mignon

Directions: Allow the filets to sit on the counter for 1 hour to get to room temperature. Put the pan on medium-high heat with avocado or canola oil. Sear the filets on both sides for 3 mins to create a nice crust. Add butter and rosemary to the pan. Transfer the filets to finish in the oven to desired temperature.

Lobster tail for 1 tail

● ½ stick of butter ● 1 tbsp minced garlic cloves ● ½ lemon ● 1 tsp fresh chopped parsley

Directions: Cut the Maine lobster tails in half and gently separate the meat neatly from the shell. Melt butter on medium heat and add butter, lemon, and garlic. Add the lobster shell side down. Once the shell turns bright red, flip over for 1.5-2 minutes while keeping the heat on medium. Flip the lobster over again, then sprinkle with fresh chopped parsley.

Cauliflower Purée

● 1 head of cauliflower ● 1 pint of heavy cream ● 2 cloves garlic ● 1/2 tbsp sherry vinegar ● 1/2 tbsp worcestershire ● 1/2 tbsp hot sauce

Directions: Combine trimmed cauliflower, garlic, and heavy cream to a pot and simmer for 35 minutes. The cream should start to thicken as it cooks. Strain cooked cauliflower and save the excess cream. Combine the cauliflower and the remaining ingredients to a blender, add the excess cream if needed to puree. Salt to taste.

Red Wine Sauce

● 1 box unsalted beef broth ● ½ bottle or 375mL red wine Directions: Add the red wine and beef broth to a large sauce pot. Reduce over medium-high heat until 10% of the sauce is left. Transfer the sauce to another bowl and allow to cool and thicken.

Asparagus

● 1 bunch of asparagus with bottoms trimmed ● 1 tbsp minced garlic cloves ● 1 tbsp cooking oil ● 1 tsp salt ● ½ pepper

Directions: Place the trimmed asparagus in a large bowl. Drizzle oil, sprinkle salt, pepper, and garlic. Toss the asparagus in the bowl until they are coated evenly. Roast in the oven at 425°F and at high fan for 6-9 minutes depending on thickness.

To connect with or book Chef Nathan, you can check out his website here, his Facebook page, or Instagram @polishedchef.

