Ways to help survivors of the deadly earthquakes in Turkey and Syria

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Devastating earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria, leaving many in disbelief. Including a Panama City native, Hiba Rahim who has family still living in both countries.

“It is utter shock, disbelief. The sound of the buildings collapsing the concrete crashing, the people screaming. Just the visual of the aftermath is nothing like I have ever seen and nothing that anyone has experienced,” Rahim said.

Days after the earthquake the death toll is continuing to climb, reports say it’s over 20,000.

“I mean this is an earthquake of such great magnitude it is affecting 10 cities, 10 major areas just in Turkey. That is not even including the areas in Syria that can’t, that aren’t receiving support because there is no government to control them. People are digging through the rubble with their bare hands. Imagine digging through concrete with your bare hands to try to rescue people. Sometimes reaching them and sometimes not. Earlier this morning I saw a report even though it has been close to 72 hours they were still able to save a boy from beneath a destroyed and fallen building. It just gives you hope that there is still some time to work and help get people out,” Rahim said.

Rescue workers are working around the clock. 78 hours after the earthquake a family of three was rescued in Turkey, and in the 84th hour, a 21-year-old was rescued.

But even those who survived, have a long journey ahead.

“There is going to be months and months and years of rebuilding and right now they need immediate warmth immediate housing and immediate shelter. They need it today. They needed it yesterday. So, this is a direct appeal to the people to help in whatever way they can,” Rahim said.

As you scroll through social media watching the heartbreaking video wondering how you can help, Rahim recommends one organization.

“I would highly recommend people donate through Mercy Without Limits just because we know the individuals who are on the ground. We know the work that they are doing. We know the amount of support that they are delivering to people in both Turkey and Syria,” Rahim said.

Rahim and her father, a Panama City pediatrician Dr. Yahia Rahim, will soon be heading to the front lines to help victims. But for now, she says other team members from Mercy Without Limits are already on the ground and are doing what they can to help.

“The greatest way that we can assist at the moment is to send funds over there and for them on the ground the team members and volunteers who are working directly with the Turkish authorities. They are best to assess the needs that are required at the moment. Right now we are told it is warmth blankets water food and shelter for individuals who lost everything and were rendered homeless after this earthquake,” Rahim said.

Those in the Panhandle know what it is like to lose everything in the blink of an eye and Rahim says through donations, you can help those recovering through the worst time of their lives.

“You can’t help but just constantly scroll and look and cry and feel nauseous at your inability to help,” Rahim said. “But then you have to remind yourself that each one of us has a responsibility and each one of us is capable of doing something, within our means. We have to do, what we can do and that is what we are trying to appeal to the American people and masses. We are trying to encourage people to give and be generous and remember we are all one in humanity and we are suffering,” Rahim said.

To donate through Mercy Without Limits click here.

