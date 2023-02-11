Couple turns sorrow into support at the Ark

Carol Kent A New Kind of Normal
Carol Kent A New Kind of Normal(wjhg)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When hard times hit, it’s an opportunity to use sorrow to help support others.

That’s a message which has guided speaker and author Carol Kent - alongside her husband Gene - to help people all around the country through personal struggles.

Their son Jason Kent graduated from the naval academy in Annapolis and spent time training as a naval officer at the naval diving school in Panama City.

In 1999, Jason Kent was arrested for shooting his wife’s ex-husband in the back just outside of an Orlando restaurant. He was found guilty of first-degree murder, and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

Following the events, Carol and Gene say they felt sorrow and devastation. They now manage those emotions by helping others through similar pain.

“I think one of the most tragic things that could happen is that we could have a crisis and nothing good would come of it. And so, once a crisis comes, you have to figure out, how in the world can I make this a platform in which I could give other people hope,” said Carol Kent.

This weekend, Carol and Gene are speaking at The Ark in Panama City Beach. Carol will share two of her recent book releases - A New Kind of Normal and When I Lay My Isaac Down - which is a glimpse into her struggle with this traumatic event. On Saturday, visitors to the church will have an opportunity to learn from the Kents, while receiving help with traumatic experiences of their own.

The Ark is located at 12902 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL 32407. For more information, contact them at 850-234-3084, or via email at director@thearkpcb.org.

