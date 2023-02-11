Hard Hats and High Heels event returns

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Habitat for Humanity of Walton County’s Hard Hats and High Heels luncheon is back.

More than 200 women gathered at the Sandestin Hilton Friday to raise money for the organization. The event returned after a two-year hiatus.

“This luncheon is all about empowering women in our lives and empowering women in the community,” Teresa Jones, executive director for Habitat for Humanity of Walton County, said. “Unfortunately we had to postpone for two years due to Covid so it’s really exciting to have everybody back together.”

The event included a silent auction from items from the organization’s ReStore, raffles, and games, all followed by a lunch and speakers talking about the organization’s mission. Habitat for Humanity representatives said all the funds raised will go to the organization’s mission.

“Everything that we raise today helps us a build a home for a single mother, right here in the community,” Jones said. “Every single dollar will go to building a house.”

Jones told NewsChannel 7 a majority of the houses built by Habitat for Humanity in Walton County go to single mothers. She said helping those women, as well as the opportunities to unite and empower women in the community, is a personal mission for her.

“There is absolutely no way I could do my job without the women in my life that have built me up,” Jones said. “I was a single mother for over nine years and there is absolutely no way I could do this without the women that are here in this room today.”

The luncheon event kicked off the start of the organization’s Women’s Build initiative.

“Our women’s build initiative is all about empowering women in a male dominated industry,” Jones said. “It’s just very uplifting and empowering for those women to try maybe a skill that they wouldn’t have the confidence to do at home.”

To learn more about the Women’s Build initiative and how you can get involved, more information will be available on Habitat for Humanity of Walton County’s social media.

