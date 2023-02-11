Okaloosa County teacher added to the 2023 Extraordinary Educators list

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An Okaloosa County teacher has been added to the 2023 Extraordinary Educators list.

Jasmine Lane is a fourth-grade math and science teacher at James E. Plew Elementary School in Niceville. She said she was encouraged to apply.

Lane is one of 30 teachers in only 22 states across the country to be added to the list.

The Extraordinary Educators was created by the Curriculum Associates company to highlight educators and bring them together to learn and collaborate with each other.

Lane said she is honored to be chosen, and said it is reassuring to her to know her hard work is paying off.

”This is validation that I am taking the necessary steps, I am taking the feedback from my observations and implementing them,” Lane said. “I want to keep doing that and keep going as an educator. And just being the best educator I can for my students, because they deserve someone who comes to work and give them 100%.”

Only one other educator in the state of Florida was added to the list for 2023. The other educator is Jonathan Kryk, of Challenger K–8, in Spring Hill.

