Panama City church hosts ‘Night to Shine’ prom for people with special needs

night to shine
night to shine(WJHG)
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It might seem a little early for prom, but for hundreds of locals, Friday was the perfect night to shine.

Hiland Park Baptist Church once again sponsored the annual prom. It’s held specifically for those with special needs.

Kings and queens of all ages got all dolled up and showed off their dance moves. The theme this year was ‘Night to Shine in Wonderland.’

Tim Tebow founded the event which he describes as an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs ages 14 and older.

One of the pastors at the church says this is the largest turn out they’ve ever had.

“It’s a prom event for people with special needs we have about 225 here tonight and about 250 at another location, said Wayne Grothman, Executive Pastor of Worship. “We’ve been doing this like I said four years and it’s just a special night for them every year.”

Night To Shine celebrated its ninth anniversary as thousands from around the world came together to honor those with disabilities.

Senior Pastor at Hiland Park, Steven Kyle, says this is the only one here in Bay County.

However, some people come all the way from Pensacola.

