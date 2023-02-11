Panama City school raises money for earthquake victims

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Students at the Panama City Advanced School held a fundraiser Friday afternoon, to raise money for the survivors of the deadly earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Members of the PCAS Student Council stood outside their gym selling various treats, before and after the local Muslim community gathered for the Jumah prayer.

A member of the student council said it was important for him to have this fundraiser and help give back. Mohammad Alkader, who is now a senior at PCAS, is from Syria and still has family living over there.

“We need to help them and get donations because there are a lot of people there. There are children and a lot of families. They have been going through war for years. The earthquake again, I have some family in Syria who were affected too. They were like we can’t go back to that houses anymore we are in the streets. Some people died too. We have, our school the Panama City Advanced School, and we have some people, we have relatives that are in Syria now, but we don’t know anything about them. So it is really dangerous and we can pray for them and do whatever we can,” Alkader.

