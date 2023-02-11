Panama City school raises money for earthquake victims

Panama City Advanced School students hold fundraiser after deadly earthquakes.
Panama City Advanced School students hold fundraiser after deadly earthquakes.(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Students at the Panama City Advanced School held a fundraiser Friday afternoon, to raise money for the survivors of the deadly earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Members of the PCAS Student Council stood outside their gym selling various treats, before and after the local Muslim community gathered for the Jumah prayer.

A member of the student council said it was important for him to have this fundraiser and help give back. Mohammad Alkader, who is now a senior at PCAS, is from Syria and still has family living over there.

“We need to help them and get donations because there are a lot of people there. There are children and a lot of families. They have been going through war for years. The earthquake again, I have some family in Syria who were affected too. They were like we can’t go back to that houses anymore we are in the streets. Some people died too. We have, our school the Panama City Advanced School, and we have some people, we have relatives that are in Syria now, but we don’t know anything about them. So it is really dangerous and we can pray for them and do whatever we can,” Alkader.

If you would like to donate or learn more about how you can help click here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Georgia man convicted of killing a 13-year-old girl in Panama City was sentenced to death for...
Georgia man sentenced to death in Bay County court for the second time
Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner (Source: Family photo)
Kirchgessner family filing lawsuit following the death of their two kids
Panama City native Natasha Goodman has made history as the first Black woman to cheer and coach...
Local cheer coach makes history
Officials say Wasserman met the juveniles after picking them up near Zoo World on Front Beach...
Man arrested for sex crimes in Panama City Beach
Bashir was found guilty for sexual battery upon a child multiple times and sentenced to life in...
Man sentenced to life for sexual battery against child

Latest News

night to shine
Panama City church hosts ‘Night to Shine’ prom for people with special needs
Rain chances continue through Saturday.
Weekend Forecast
Chris Smith spoke to Kindergarteners on Friday.
Kidcam Visits North Bay Haven Charter Academy
The Extraordinary Educators was created by the Curriculum Associates company to highlight...
Okaloosa County teacher added to the 2023 Extraordinary Educators list