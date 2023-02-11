Recall issued for 56,000 COVID-19 antigen rapid tests

The company issued a nationwide recall of the Skippack Medical Lab rapid test kits.
The company issued a nationwide recall of the Skippack Medical Lab rapid test kits.(FDA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 12:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Over 56,000 COVID-19 antigen tests have been recalled, according to Universal Meditech Inc.

The company issued a nationwide recall of the Skippack Medical Lab rapid test kits, saying they were distributed without appropriate clearance or approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The kits could potentially cause inaccurate test results.

The recalled products were manufactured from October 2021 to December 2021 and distributed in January 2022.

Consumers should stop using the devices immediately and contact the distributor for product return.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Georgia man convicted of killing a 13-year-old girl in Panama City was sentenced to death for...
Georgia man sentenced to death in Bay County court for the second time
Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner (Source: Family photo)
Kirchgessner family filing lawsuit following the death of their two kids
Panama City native Natasha Goodman has made history as the first Black woman to cheer and coach...
Local cheer coach makes history
Officials say Wasserman met the juveniles after picking them up near Zoo World on Front Beach...
Man arrested for sex crimes in Panama City Beach
Artie Rodriguez, 52.
Walton County School Resource officer arrested

Latest News

FILE - Pipeline operator Kinder Morgan told The Associated Press the leak was discovered...
Fuel lines from Los Angeles to Vegas, Phoenix shut by leak
Rescue Mission Staffing Issues
Rescue mission cuts back on service due to staffing shortages, lack of funding
Local Syrian Earthquake Efforts
Local Syrian Earthquake Efforts
Carol Kent Event
Carol Kent Event