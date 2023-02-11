Rescue mission cuts back on service due to staffing shortages, lack of funding

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City’s Rescue Mission stopped serving nightly community meals on February 9th, 2023 and have switched to bagged meals due to lack of funding.

President and CEO of the Rescue Mission, Stephen Fett, said he needs about $30,000 a month to hire staff and become fully operational.

They have been serving evening meals since the beginning of November but have had to cut cost due to an expiring covid reemployment grant through Career Service Gulf Coast. That grant helped fund the food, but most importantly the staff.

Since Hurricane Michael they have been using grant funded workers to help with operations.

They served more than 2,700 meals over 13 weeks and partnered with food banks such as Target and Publix as well as several churches and food donors to help prepare meals for those less fortunate.

Fett said they served on average about 35-40 men a night. He will continue to serve people, but the menu has changed a bit.

Now it’s a bagged meal that comes with fruit, cookies, a couple of napkins and a sandwich.

Fett also oversees Bethel Village, which is a women’s and children shelter.

They are fully staffed and have a success rate of 96%. Which entails a safe transition to sobriety, stable employment, and secure housing.

Fett knows he can replicate that at the men’s shelter, but he has to get it fully staffed.

“Panama City, these are your former classmates, neighbors, and coworkers who enter these shelters each day. This is our community we need to help take care of and I can’t do it without your help,” Fett said.

To help or donate you can visit www.pcrmission.org

