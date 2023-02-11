Tennessee-based food nonprofit expands to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Food assistance nonprofit “One Generation Away” has opened a warehouse in Panama City.

The move marks the establishment of the first Florida branch and location outside of Tennessee. The new headquarters is located near Kraft Avenue and East 5th Street. Friday morning the organization held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the expansion.

Founder and CEO Chris Whitney says the move is just the start for what’s to come.

“This means everything to us,” Whitney said. “My wife and I started out of the back of a car with a dream of feeding a million people on a Saturday morning around the country and here we are. We’ve been in north Alabama, but this is our first facility outside of our state this is like the [craziest] thing in the world.”

One Generation Away Florida Manager Adrienne Pelletier is a Panama City local and one of the newest members on the team. She had the honor of cutting the ribbon.

“It started with OneGen coming after Hurricane Michael to St. Dominic Catholic Church and I was volunteering with them and helping with the distribution center and then Chris kind of reached out to me and asked if I wanted to do more with them and then the partnership kind of began.” Pelletier said.

The non-profit was founded in 2013 as a way to receive high-quality food and distribute it free-of-charge to those experiencing food insecurity in Middle Tennessee, North Alabama, and the Florida panhandle.

The nonprofit’s mission is to share hope, honor, and dignity through food, and the vision is to wipe hunger off the face of America.

“One in 10 people in America are food insecure and don’t know where their next meal is coming from,” Whitney said. “We throw away 30 million pounds of food a year. I mean it’s crazy the amount of food we throw away, and we can more than generate enough food by saving food that’s perfectly edible and getting it into the hands of people that need it.”

One Gen’s Florida branch is currently offering its Mobile Pantry program. Once every two months a drive-thru food donation site will be set up at a Bay County location. For a list of drive-thru food donation dates visit the One Generation website.

